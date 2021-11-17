DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE DTE opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.