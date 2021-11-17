DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares dropped 6.4% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $3.80 to $3.60. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DouYu International traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 36,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,909,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DouYu International by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,037,000 after buying an additional 628,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 846.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in DouYu International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DouYu International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.86.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

