DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. 56,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.86. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

DOYU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DouYu International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

