dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.86 Per Share

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON DOTD opened at GBX 193.74 ($2.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £577.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43. dotdigital Group has a one year low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.86). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOTD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

