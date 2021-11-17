Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy’s third-quarter earnings were better than expected. Its capital investment will strengthen the electric and natural gas infrastructure, and assist it to meet customers’ demand. Contribution from organic as well as inorganic assets will boost earnings. Completion of Gas Transmission & Storage operations’ sale to Berkshire will help its transition toward regulated operations. The company is adding clean energy units and targets carbon neutrality by 2050. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past month. However, decision to discontinue the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after investing billions of dollars over the past six years will adversely impact long-term prospects. Risks of operating nuclear power plants and any failure by third-party producers to supply natural gas could impact profitability.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on D. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

