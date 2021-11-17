Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after buying an additional 238,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after buying an additional 320,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after buying an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

