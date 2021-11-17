Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.520-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.52-4.02 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE DLB traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,857 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,301. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

