Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Earnings Results

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.60. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,857 shares of company stock worth $5,962,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

