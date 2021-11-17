Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.10.

DCBO opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.59. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

