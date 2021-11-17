DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLocal stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. 2,085,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,088. DLocal has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38.

Get DLocal alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLocal stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of DLocal worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.