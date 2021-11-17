Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,258 ($42.57). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,222 ($42.10), with a volume of 57,291 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPLM. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diploma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,031.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

