Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,258 ($42.57). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,222 ($42.10), with a volume of 57,291 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPLM. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diploma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,031.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

