Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,394,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diodes by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 548,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2,608.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.