Dimecoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.33 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $912.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001234 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.30 or 0.00347461 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

