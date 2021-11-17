Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director Sells $320,180.00 in Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DDS opened at $360.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average of $188.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $364.08.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 75.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

Dillard's

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

