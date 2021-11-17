DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Short Interest Update

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 5,266.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DigitalTown stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. DigitalTown has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

DigitalTown, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key hosted solutions for government entities, citizens, and merchants. It offers integrated solutions for economic development, civic engagement, digital inclusion, and tourism. The company was founded on April 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

