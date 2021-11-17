DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

DOCN has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

DOCN stock opened at $130.26 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $131.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $473,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,161.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,359 shares of company stock valued at $18,690,409.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

