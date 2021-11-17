DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 647.4% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDCCF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

