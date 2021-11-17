DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Up 166.0% in October

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHHC. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of DiamondHead by 100.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondHead stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. DiamondHead has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

