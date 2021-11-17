Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTCWY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

