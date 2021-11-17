Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($10.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.05 ($8.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.15 ($8.41).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €6.51 ($7.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.54 and a 200 day moving average of €8.72.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

