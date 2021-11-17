Dether (DTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $711,957.71

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Dether has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Dether coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Dether has a total market capitalization of $711,957.71 and $30,065.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00223723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.