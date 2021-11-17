Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.35. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 million, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

