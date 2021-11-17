Desjardins Weighs in on Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.75.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$100.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.60. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$92.35 and a 52 week high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

