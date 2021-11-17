Desjardins Cuts Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to C$125.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CGEAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $98.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average is $92.45.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

