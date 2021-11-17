Desjardins Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$20.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CROMF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $14.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

