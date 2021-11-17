Deluxe Co. (DLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deluxe by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Deluxe by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

