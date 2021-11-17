Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.29

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 10383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCRN shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $6,755,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 656.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $987,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

