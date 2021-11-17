Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.29

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 10383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCRN shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCRN)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
