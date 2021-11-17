DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 62,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,865. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 490,072 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 241,909 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.