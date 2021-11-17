DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of DBSDY opened at $94.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $90.25. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $97.38.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

