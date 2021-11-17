David H. Mowry Sells 14,254 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director David H. Mowry sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $174,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 519,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.63. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 52,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

