Datum Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $761,149.78 and approximately $10,463.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00221713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

