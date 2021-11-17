Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $16.19. Danimer Scientific shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 59,184 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.