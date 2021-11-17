Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 1,807 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HTBI opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 155.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.