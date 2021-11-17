CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 7%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. 11,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 767,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

