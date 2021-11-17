CVD Equipment (CVV) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) is one of 34 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CVD Equipment to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CVD Equipment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A CVD Equipment Competitors 274 1032 1564 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.49%. Given CVD Equipment’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVD Equipment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -45.55% -12.09% -7.35% CVD Equipment Competitors -2.62% -1.28% 2.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVD Equipment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $16.92 million -$6.07 million -5.22 CVD Equipment Competitors $2.73 billion $335.08 million 19.71

CVD Equipment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment. CVD Equipment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVD Equipment’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVD Equipment rivals beat CVD Equipment on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate. The Chemical Vapor Deposition segment is utilized for chemical Vapor deposition equipment manufacturing. The Stainless Design Concepts segment includes ultra-high purity manufacturing division in Saugerties, New York for gas control systems. The Materials segment offers material coatings for aerospace, medical, electronic, and other application. The Corporate segment refers to the firm’s administration activities. Its services include anti-corrosion, application lab, collaboration, customer support, printed electronics, fabricated quartzware, and process software. The firm serves the aerospace, glass coatings, medical, military, nanomaterials, optoelectronics, semiconductor, and solar photovoltaics markets. The company was founded by Leonard A. Rosenbaum on October 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.