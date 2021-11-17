Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Curis reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

