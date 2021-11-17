Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 16,881 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,881 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 258,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,635,279. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $243.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.