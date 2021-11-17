Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,036 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 402,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,221,525. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.