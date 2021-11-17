Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

LMT traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.92. 19,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,955. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

