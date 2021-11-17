Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $41.83 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $224,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,775 shares of company stock worth $44,015,563 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $147.35. 130,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $148.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

