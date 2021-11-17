Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $528.00. 50,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,013. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.61 and its 200 day moving average is $431.96. The company has a market capitalization of $233.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $528.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

