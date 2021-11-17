CUE Protocol Price Tops $18.34 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $139,703.53 and $3,752.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for $18.34 or 0.00030198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 60% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00069633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00092235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,351.09 or 0.99366116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.32 or 0.06937092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.