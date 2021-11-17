Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $20.00. Cue Biopharma shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 3,641 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.