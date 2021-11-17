Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 28,425 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,425 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $267,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.