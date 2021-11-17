Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 325.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Penn Virginia worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 111.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 323,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 281.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 433.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 132.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,750 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. Penn Virginia Co. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $35.31.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

