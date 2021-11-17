Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 72.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 217,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 42.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 119,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 64.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 114,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

