Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 60.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,359 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $112.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

