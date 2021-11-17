Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 565.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,699 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Evolus worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 302.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 114,360 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Evolus by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOLS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $489,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,346,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,694,770.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 26,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,847.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,635,514 shares of company stock worth $25,088,461 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

