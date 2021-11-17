Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 48,294 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,971 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 87,169 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,441,986 shares of company stock worth $68,534,527 over the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PLYA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

