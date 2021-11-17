Crypterium Hits Market Capitalization of $24.88 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $24.88 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,732,618 coins and its circulating supply is 81,735,067 coins. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

